Oppy and DEEP announce continued progress on Canada’s greenest greenhouse project

Press release

Marking the first anniversary of their historic partnership, Oppy, a leader in fresh produce marketing and distribution, and DEEP Earth Energy Production (DEEP), the first company in Canada to utilize geothermal energy for commercial-scale power production, report progress on their groundbreaking greenhouse project.

The partnership, which promises to redefine sustainability in greenhouse agriculture, is on track to deliver one of Canada's greenest and most innovative greenhouses. The project combines DEEP's geothermal energy expertise with Oppy's leadership in the fresh produce sector, setting the stage for a new era in energy-efficient greenhouse farming.

The facility will integrate geothermal energy into its design and operations, using the Earth’s heat to power and warm the greenhouse, reducing the need for fossil fuels and cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

"This project represents a major step toward expanding geothermal and greenhouse industries into regions of Canada that have never seen such a model before," said Kirsten Marcia, founder of DEEP. "It’s an exciting time for DEEP as we continue our mission to lead the way in sustainable energy and agriculture. We're making a significant investment to start and grow an industry in Canada, and we look forward to the opportunities ahead as we bring this vision to life with Oppy."

DEEP is also in talks with the Saskatchewan Natural Resource Centre of Excellence and First Nations communities to explore equity ownership opportunities, ensuring the greenhouse project provides a meaningful chance for First Nations to participate in and benefit from the geothermal sector.

This update follows the successful signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between DEEP and the Saskatchewan Natural Resource Centre of Excellence, which establishes a framework for First Nations investment in DEEP's geothermal power project and potential greenhouse development.

"The prospect of this project’s ability to transform agriculture and serve as a model for sustainability is truly remarkable," said Oppy’s Category Director of Greenhouse Kevin Batt. "We are proud to partner with DEEP and look forward to continuing our work together to build Canada’s greenest greenhouse. This project reflects Oppy’s ongoing commitment to sustainability and innovation in the produce industry."

Discussions continue regarding the greenhouse's design and operations, and both teams remain optimistic about the future of this landmark initiative according to Batt.