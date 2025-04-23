Colombian authorities make major cocaine seizure

Colombian authorities seized 3,086 pounds of cocaine hidden in banana boxes inside a maritime container at the Caribbean port of Santa Marta. The cargo was destined for Southampton in the United Kingdom, police reported on Monday.

"This operation directly impacts the financial structure of the organized criminal group 'Los Pachenca,' which is associated with the paramilitary group known as the Autodefensas Conquistadores de la Sierra Nevada (ACSN)," EFE reported.

In a statement, the police noted that the seizure prevented the entry of "approximately 3.5 million doses into international markets, thereby protecting global public health."

"The seized drugs were concealed in banana boxes within a shipping container," the police said, adding that this operation is part of the Esmeralda Plus strategy, through which the Anti-Narcotics Directorate of the National Police is combating drug trafficking.

"The Anti-Narcotics Directorate reaffirms its commitment to national and international security, continuously working to combat organized crime at all levels. So far this year, we have achieved the seizure of 304,000 pounds of cocaine hydrochloride," explained Brigadier General Ricardo Sanchez, the anti-narcotics director.

*Featured photo is reference only.

Related articles: