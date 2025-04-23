Hortifrut achieves B Corp Certification worldwide

Hortifrut, a global leader in the production and marketing of berries, joins the B Corp movement, a recognition that certifies its commitment to the highest standards of social and environmental performance. This recognition demonstrates the company's ongoing commitment to striking a balance between economic success and a positive impact on people, the planet, and the community, Hortifrut stated in a release.

"This is an opportunity to consolidate and expand our long-term strategy, in which sustainability is not an option, but an essential pillar of our business vision," said Héctor Luján, CEO of Hortifrut. “This accomplishment is the result of the collaborative work of employees, producers, suppliers, customers, business partners, and strategic allies who share the vision of a more responsible future.”

The B Corp Certification is awarded to companies that meet rigorous standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability in their management. This certification process encompasses the evaluation of various areas, including community and environmental impact, employee treatment, customer relations, and ethical business practices, among others. It also represents a new standard in the business world, where success is measured not only by financial metrics but also by the social and environmental value it generates.

Hortifrut, with operations in 15 countries and revenues exceeding $1.165 billion in 2024, promotes a sustainable business model through a vertically integrated operation that spans from genetic development to the end customer.

This distinction places Hortifrut within a global network of over 9,000 companies dedicated to driving positive change.

“Obtaining this certification has been the result of a comprehensive effort that has touched all levels of the company and its supply chain, from the implementation of governance policies to the measurement of environmental indicators, the optimization of resources throughout the operation, and the promotion of labor inclusion programs,” said Pia Walker, Hortifrut's Sustainability Manager. "This achievement reflects our company's ongoing commitment to continuous improvement and positions us as a benchmark in corporate responsibility within the sector."