South African raisin forecast down on heavy rainfall

The South African raisin crop is projected to decline nearly 20% from initial forecasts due to widespread rainfall affecting key production regions.

Raisins SA, a non-profit representing approximately 700 growers, initially estimated a total production of 229,000 pounds for the season, which began strongly with an excellent early yield.

However, significant rainfall occurred in several areas in February, and further extensive rain in late March led to crop losses in the eastern production areas upstream of Kakamas in the Northern Cape.

As a result, packers have revised their forecasts downward, now expecting a marketable yield of 186,000 pounds. This decline is attributed to a substantial increase in the volume of product that either holds no value or will be used for industrial purposes, primarily due to delayed drying and moisture-related issues.

Raisins SA indicated that as of mid-April, there were still raisins on farms awaiting grading, meaning the final marketable yield could change.

Peter Kuilman, chief executive of RedSun Raisins, reported that the situation has created challenges for producers along the Orange River, where the rainfall has been heaviest.

“Everything was perfect until a few weeks ago, and then the rain started,” he explained. “About 66% of the crop had been delivered to our warehouse, looking beautiful with the correct moisture content. But the crop left on the drying facilities wasn’t able to dry properly, and each day, a brief evening shower pushed it back to square one.

Kuilman emphasized that RedSun expects to meet its tonnage requirements to fulfill customer orders since crops produced in Vredendal in the Olifants River region and Namibia remain unaffected. However, it will take longer to reach these targets.

“It hasn’t affected the quality, but we couldn’t remove the product from the drying area. Meanwhile, some grapes still on the vines are now overripe and cannot be used. We anticipate losing about 15% of the crop in that region,” he added.

This situation is a setback for the South African industry, which had been on a steady upward trajectory and was anticipating record exports this season. Nonetheless, with producers nationwide continuing to invest in expanding their crops, Raisins SA still aims to achieve a production target of 330,000 pounds in the coming years. The industry is committed to maintaining its status as a reliable supplier of high-quality raisins.

