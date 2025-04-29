As Week 17 arrives, the avocado market is beginning to shift. Current figures indicate a change in shipment patterns, leading to increased pressure on certain sizes and intensified competition among producing regions.

The volume of avocados shipped from Mexico to the United States has decreased by 25% compared to the same period last year. However, markets in Europe and Asia are experiencing substantial growth.

In Week 16, the United States received approximately 1,312 shipments, with Mexico still leading in supply despite the weekly decline. In contrast, Peru and Colombia are showing signs of sustained growth, while California is beginning to increase its market presence.

In Europe, the trend remains upward, with over 1,145 containers entering the continent. This represents an increase of 56% compared to 2024.

Peru dominates the European market, supplying more than half of the avocados, while South Africa has increased its shipments by 41%. In Asia, particularly in China, avocado prices have fallen for the fourth consecutive week, although overall volumes remain higher than last year.

