Sun World partners with Clarifresh to improve quality control

Sun World, an international leader in produce licensing with one of the longest-running breeding programs, has announced a strategic partnership with Clarifresh, a leading AI-powered quality management software for fresh food. Through this collaboration, Sun World can offer new tools to its network of growers and packer-shippers, starting in Egypt and Italy, which will enable them to optimize quality control processes and drive greater consistency across the supply chain.

By integrating Clarifresh’s advanced quality management technology, Sun World aims to establish a standardized and data-driven approach to quality control, ensuring alignment with the company’s standards from field to fork.

“Our objective is to provide our licensees with the most up-to-date tools for quality management and serve as a catalyst for new AI advancements. We’re committed to delivering top-quality grapes to final customers, and this partnership will help us achieve that goal from cultivation to delivery,” said Pablo Gomez, Director of Quality Insights from Sun World.

“This partnership is a significant step forward in improving quality standardization for Sun World’s global network of growers,” said Elad Mardix, CEO and Co-Founder of Clarifresh. “By leveraging our AI-powered quality management solutions, growers can maintain greater consistency, reduce customer rejections, and create a unified framework for assessing quality at every stage, down to the seed level.”

Clarifresh continues to establish itself as the industry standard for fresh produce quality control, empowering all stakeholders at every point in the supply chain with real-time insights to ensure product consistency, thereby creating a common language for everyone. This partnership further solidifies Clarifresh’s role in transforming how the fresh food industry manages quality at scale.

Sun World is looking forward to hosting two field days at the company headquarters in Bakersfield, CA, for its licensees. Clarifresh will also be participating in the event and plans to showcase its platform.