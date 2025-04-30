The produce industry may soon benefit from thornless, disease-resistant blackberries, thanks to genetic research from the University of Florida.

The new varieties could provide a boost for farmers seeking alternatives to citrus, which has declined in Florida in recent years. Many see an opportunity to meet the growing demand for blackberries, which have soared in popularity nationwide.

UF/IFAS researcher Zhanao Deng, who led the study recently published in Horticulture Research, said he and his colleagues have been developing new blackberry varieties using insights from genome sequencing.

He said the study delves into the genetic makeup of blackberries. Using a large collection of DNA sequences from an experimental blackberry called BL1, the team computationally pieced them together, reconstructing the original sequence of the entire genome.

“The end result could be better, more robust blackberry varieties that benefit both growers and consumers worldwide,” Deng explained.

“The release of this tetraploid blackberry genome can contribute to more efficient and targeted breeding, ultimately leading to the development of new cultivars with enhanced fruit quality, and resistance to important diseases,” Deng said. “The reference genome created from this research can be a powerful tool for anyone working with blackberries.”

According to the University of Florida, the United States produces 37 million pounds of processed blackberries and almost 3 million pounds of fresh fruit annually and, in Florida, growers produced blackberries on 277 farms and 702 acres.