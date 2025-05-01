California walnut production forecast up on favorable spring weather

May 01 , 2025
California walnut growers are experiencing promising early-season conditions that suggest a positive outlook for the 2025 crop, the California Walnut Board (CWB) and California Walnut Commission (CWC) reported. These favorable climate conditions follow three consecutive years of average to above-average rainfall and snowpack in the Sierra Nevada mountains.

The current growing season benefits from adequate surface water and replenished soil profiles, contributing to a strong bloom and early shoot development.

Early walnut varieties began to show bud break in mid-April, with varieties such as Chandler exhibiting healthy shoot growth across California's main growing regions. The orchards are currently in a critical growth phase, which is essential for nut development throughout the season.

Photos courtesy of https://walnuts.org/

Industry representatives emphasized the significance of the current climate conditions. Davin Norene, a walnut growing specialist and owner of Big Time Farming, noted, "We are predicting a positive outcome for this year's crop." 

Robert Verloop, executive director and CEO of the California Walnut Board & Commission, mentioned that growers are well-positioned to take advantage of ideal soil moisture and temperatures, which may lead to strong yields and quality for the 2025 crop. This favorable start is viewed as a positive shift after facing challenges in previous seasons, highlighting the resilience of California's walnut industry.

