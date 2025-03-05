A recent research conducted by the University of Reading in the UK suggests that incorporating walnuts into breakfast could enhance cognitive performance in young adults.

This study is the first to specifically explore the immediate effects of walnuts on brain function in young adults over a single day, adding to prior research discussing the cognitive benefits linked to regular walnut consumption.

Led by Professor Claire Williams at the University’s Centre for Integrative Neuroscience and Neurodynamics, researchers found that healthy young adults consuming 50 grams of walnuts (approximately a handful) mixed into muesli and yogurt exhibited improved reaction times and memory performance.

"This study strengthens the argument for walnuts as a beneficial food for brain health," Professor Williams stated.

Published in the journal “Food & Function”, the research involved 32 healthy adults aged 18-30 who participated in breakfast sessions featuring both walnut-rich and calorie-matched meals on separate occasions. Participants were assessed through various cognitive tests while their brain activity was monitored over six hours post-consumption.

Robert Verloop, CEO of the California Walnut Commission, noted the significance of these findings in promoting walnut consumption among young adults.

"This study contributes to the evidence that walnuts may support cognitive function," he stated.

The researchers attribute the potential cognitive benefits to the nutrient profile of walnuts, which includes omega-3 alpha linolenic acid (ALA), protein, and various plant compounds.

Walnuts are particularly noted for being an excellent source of omega-3 ALA, providing 2.5 grams per ounce, and have been associated with supporting brain and heart health. Additionally, a handful supplies 4 grams of plant-based protein alongside other nutrients.