Green Beans Packed Using New Technology

Unispice is a grower and shipper of born Farms products grown in the mountains of Guatemala. As the world’s largest grower and shipper of French Beans, Unispice currently supplies customers in the US, Canada, Mexico, Central America, Europe, Asia and the UK.

With this network of customers, delivering a fresh product is extremely important. The produce industry is frequently introducing new technologies into various areas of the supply chain.

Staying on the forefront of technology is a critical piece to the produce industry. born Farms is introducing a new packaging material that is designed to eliminate moisture inside their bagged, Cleaned & Trimmed Green Beans. Packed in a case containing 2 bags of 5 Lb each, the bagging material is designed around evapotranspiration, which eliminates the condensation inside the bag. Removing unneeded moisture from the bag allows for a fresher product and a longer shelf life of the beans for the end user. “Supplying our customers with a superior product, one that stays fresh and has a longer shelf life, is our ultimate goal.”, said Christopher Safieh, VP of Unispice. This is expected to be a game changer for our product being shipped around the world.

Evapotranspiration is the process that combines the movement of moisture from the surface and back into the atmosphere. This process combines evaporation and transpiration, which takes moisture and turns it into vapor. Too much moisture in the bag will cause it to break down faster, thus drastically reducing the integrity of the product.

“Our QA Team in Guatemala is always looking for new and advanced processes that can improve how we operate and produce a better product,” says Safieh, “which is part of what born Farms is all about.” Options are available for retail, Food service or Wholesale operators and can be customized to their needs.

Natus Foods is part of the Unispice family of companies and is handling the sales for born Farms and Unispice in the United States and Canada. Based out of Houston, Texas, customers have the choice of picking up at their cold storage facilities in Miami, Florida or McAllen, Texas. For more information, the Sales office can be reached at 1-305-675-1492.