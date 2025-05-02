25% of buy now, pay later users use their loans to buy groceries

A report on buy now, pay later (BNPL) consumer behavior by Lending Tree, 25% of BNPL users say they’ve used the short-term loans to buy groceries. That’s up from 14% just a year ago, amid rising prices at the supermarket.

Groceries aren’t the only food-related purchases being made with BNPL. About one in six users say they’ve used the loans to buy food delivery or takeout from a restaurant, and 13% say they’ve used them to dine out.

Roughly two-thirds of BNPL users say they would consider using it to pay for food delivery.

Businesses are taking notice of that demand. Food delivery giant DoorDash recently announced a partnership with Klarna, one of the largest BNPL providers, to make it easier for customers to use these loans to order food.

One-third of Gen Z BNPL users say they’ve used the service to buy groceries. For this age group, groceries are the fourth-most common BNPL purchase, behind clothing, technology, and home decor.

According to the report, men are more likely than women to have used a BNPL loan. In total, 64% of Gen Zers ages 18 to 28 say they’ve used one, compared with 29% of baby boomers ages 61 to 79. That 64% includes 16% who’ve used BNPL six or more times.