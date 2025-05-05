AUTUMNCRISP® Grapes: Retail’s Sweetest, Most Snack-able Success Story

By Sun World

Who says a grape brand can’t inspire fresh thinking in the produce aisle?

AUTUMNCRISP® grapes show how quickly branded produce can become a fan-favorite, household name and, in some cases, shopper demand. For that, retailers can thank its consistently distinctive eating experience and ambitious approach to marketing.

With its signature crunch, unique flavor and year-round availability, AUTUMNCRISP® isn't just another grape variety. In fact, it’s a game-changer for all industry players. With groundbreaking genetics, a global grower network and remarkable social relevance comes heightened consumer expectations for both fruit and retailers.

Leveraging Technical Advantages to Meet Consumer Demand

The market success of AUTUMNCRISP® reflects years of innovative breeding and development by global genetics leader Sun World. Their utilization of agricultural advantages has become a key differentiator for the brand and its retailers.

While AUTUMNCRISP® is a late-season variety, Sun World’s network includes licensed growers around the globe. This allows the brand to all but guarantee its signature size, flavor and quality all year long, while conventional varieties typically face seasonal declines.

Beyond Commodity: The Branded Grape Revolution

As we have seen with other branded produce and CPGs, elevated branding and marketing efforts much like Sun World’s in the case of AUTUMNCRISP® contribute to significant momentum. Today, this momentum is driving the grape category toward brand-driven purchasing.

Garnering more than 215 million impressions and thousands of fans on social media, the market reception and virality of AUTUMNCRISP® grapes demonstrates how innovative breeding and branding can elevate consumer expectations for fresh produce. Shoppers are starting to ask for the brand by name, opening the door for more creative and strategic display and cross promotion opportunities in retail.

Industry data shows that among the top purchase motivators for shoppers in the U.S. are cravings and displays two areas where the AUTUMNCRISP® brand and its cravings-inducing creative marketing can have significant influence.

Inspiring Everyday Indulgences

With its ability to provide a consistently elevated snacking experience, AUTUMNCRISP® perfectly positions retailers to contribute to and capitalize on consumer affinity.

By breaking down traditional grape expectations, AUTUMNCRISP® grapes are particularly suitable for premium positioning and creative merchandising opportunities, including specialty cheeses, artisanal crackers, sparkling waters and other fan-favorites that connect with shoppers and encourage elevated snacking.

For retailers seeking differentiation strategies, AUTUMNCRISP® offers a compelling case study in how utilizing an established grape brand can help deliver exceptional customer experiences that keep shoppers coming back for more.

Interested in working with AUTUMNCRISP® or learning about new genetics and opportunities from Sun World? Visit sun-world.com or contact the marketing team at go.sun-world.com/contact-us.