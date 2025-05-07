Avocados From Peru opens U.S. season early at taco festival in California

In celebration of Cinco de Mayo, Avocados From Peru (AFP) and Grocery Outlet kicked off the 2025 AFP season with the first-ever Guac Off Challenge at SeaWorld San Diego, as part of Viva la Música and So-Cal Taco Festival, Southern California’s largest Latino music festival.

The event marked the early arrival of Peruvian avocados in the U.S. market.

The Guac Off featured three amateur chefs competing for the Silver Avocado Trophy, selected from hundreds of entries submitted by avocado fans across Southern California. The final cook-off was judged by a panel that included Good Morning San Diego host Paul Rudy, KUSI-TV meteorologist Mark Mathis, Grocery Outlet operator Ruben Aguilar, and AFP President and CEO Xavier Equihua.

The 2025 Guac Off winner was San Diego local Briana Morales, who took home the trophy with a standout recipe featuring fresh Peruvian avocados. Festivalgoers also participated in tastings, contests, and culinary demonstrations that celebrated the flavor, versatility, and health benefits of Hass avocados from Peru.

“Launching our season during Viva la Música, one of the most vibrant cultural festivals in Southern California, allows us to connect with consumers significantly,” Equihua said. “This Guac Off is a perfect example of our unique approach — combining traditional retail with digital media and live experiences to make Peruvian avocados part of the cultural conversation.”

Grocery Outlet co-sponsored the campaign, which included in-store promotions and digital amplification to extend the reach of the Cinco de Mayo celebration.

“Cinco de Mayo is a key cultural moment for our customers, and this event allowed us to celebrate in-store and on-site alongside Avocados From Peru,” said Wendi Rothchild of Grocery Outlet. “It’s exciting to partner on campaigns that engage our shoppers and spotlight quality, seasonal products like Peruvian avocados.”

The Guac Off is part of AFP’s broader seasonal strategy, which blends traditional and new media, digital content, experiential marketing, and a wide range of retail promotions to deliver high-impact, turnkey campaigns for retail and food service partners.

Fresh avocados are a heart-healthy, nutrient-dense fruit. One-third of a medium avocado provides 6 grams of unsaturated fat and nearly 20 vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients.