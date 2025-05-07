Driscoll’s honors longtime board member Neil DeFeo and welcomes Berry Marttin to Board of Directors

Driscoll’s, the world’s largest fresh berry company, has announced the retirement of longtime board member Neil P. DeFeo after 27 years of distinguished service.

In his place, Driscoll’s welcomes Berry Marttin, a globally respected agricultural finance leader, to its Board of Directors - reinforcing the company’s commitment to global growth, innovation, and sustainability.

DeFeo joined the Board in 1998 and served as a trusted strategic partner to leadership during a pivotal era of growth. His tenure aligned with Driscoll’s global expansion under J. Miles Reiter, who became Chairman in 1988 and served as CEO from 2000–2015 and again from 2018–2024. Now Executive Chairman, Reiter has helped guide Driscoll’s transformation from a regional business to a global brand. Reiter and DeFeo’s long-standing collaboration helped shape the company’s strategic direction during this transformation.

“Neil has been an extraordinary board member, trusted advisor, and true friend,” said J. Miles Reiter, Driscoll’s Executive Chairman. “He brought a sharp, results-driven mindset - pushing us to act boldly and with clarity. His ability to turn consumer insights into business strategy strengthened our brand and market position. I’m deeply grateful for the impact he’s had on Driscoll’s and on me personally.”

DeFeo, a seasoned CEO and respected board member, led the Playtex Products Company as Chairman and CEO, tripling shareholder value before its sale to Energizer Holdings. He also held senior roles at Procter and Gamble and the Clorox Company, was the Chairman and CEO of Remington Products, co-founded the Sun Products Company, and later co-founded Nonantum Capital Partners. His board service has spanned both public and private companies, private equity-backed firms, and mission-driven non-profits, leaving a legacy of visionary leadership and results.

As Driscoll’s looks to the future, the company welcomes Berry Marttin to its Board of Directors. A global agricultural finance leader with deep farming roots, Marttin brings over 30 years of executive experience across international banking, food systems, and sustainability.

From 2009 to 2023, he served on Rabobank's Managing Board, overseeing key business units, including Wholesale and Rural Banking, Global Food and Agriculture, Leasing, and Sustainability, including the Rabo Carbon Bank.

“Marttin’s depth of experience across agriculture, sustainability, and finance makes him an invaluable addition to our Board,” said Driscoll’s CEO, Soren Bjorn. “As we scale our brand globally, his insight will help us stay agile, innovative, improve operational efficiencies, and ensure the business remains resilient against industry-wide challenges.”

Marttin previously held executive roles in Australia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Curaçao, and Brazil, and became Chairman of Rabobank Amsterdam in 2004. He also served as President of the European Association of Co-operative Banks (EACB) and held Supervisory Board seats at Wageningen University and IDH - The Sustainable Trade Initiative. In 2021, he joined the UN Food Systems Summit Champions Network.

He currently serves on the boards of the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN), Koppert BV, the Rainforest Alliance, and the Hans R. Neumann Foundation, and is a member of the International Advisory Board of the Sustainable Nutrition Initiative at New Zealand’s Riddet Institute.