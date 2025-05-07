USDA announced disaster supplemental assistance and emergency loans for Kentucky residents

Kentucky residents and farmers impacted by severe weather can now apply for USDA's Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) and emergency loans - the former is only to help agricultural operations recover from the effects of natural disasters between February 14 and March 7, 2025.

Severe storms, straight-line winds, deadly flooding, and landslides have hit the state, leaving many displaced and several farms grappling with the losses.

Kentucky will operate its virtual and in-person D-SNAP application from May 7, 2025, through May 14, 2025, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports. Eligible counties include Anderson, Butler, Carroll, Christian, Clark, Franklin, Hardin, Hopkins, Jessamine, McCracken, Mercer, Owen, and Woodford.

People who may not be eligible for SNAP in normal circumstances can participate if they meet specific criteria, including disaster income limits and qualifying disaster-related expenses.

As for the emergency relief loans, The USDA's Farm Service Agency will evaluate loan applications by considering the applicant's loss severity, the security available, and the ability to repay. The loans are available for farmers looking to rebuild and continue their operations after disaster-related setbacks.

The deadline to apply for these emergency loans is December 9, 2025.