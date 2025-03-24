It's Sweet Karoline's blackberries fourth season in the market and the variety is a hit

The Sweet Karoline blackberry - which is grown, shipped, and marketed by Los Angeles-based Berry Fresh - is expected to have an excellent season this spring.

Laudan Chaffin, Marketing director for Berry Fresh, discussed the brand's relatively new variety, its flavor profile, where it grows and why, and what sets it apart from other blackberries.

The organization describes the Sweet Karoline as a perfect snack or topping for any dessert. The berry is smaller in size and resistant to red cell disorder, which causes drupelets to turn red after being harvested, and high brix levels.

"The blackberry also shows a 20% better shelf-life than other blackberries. Its unique flavor profile is reminiscent of wild blackberries with hints of citrus that delight consumers," Chaffin says. "Sweet Karoline blackberries are consistently sweet with a depth of flavor that makes you want to eat the whole clamshell!"

The blackberry has been in the market for four years, and Berry Fresh says it's learning more about its behavior and increasing its distribution as time passes. Solely grown in Mexico, Chaffin says volume has grown significantly year over year, and they're working to increase their reach.

Sweet Karoline is distributed in the United States and Canada, but this year, they're working to distribute it to several European and Asian countries. As for production, Berry Fresh is currently testing plantations in the United States.

"The variety was developed in Mexico, and so that was the first place it was grown, and we are currently planting it in Oregon to test how it does; we are confident it will be successful," she adds. "An expansion in Oregon would allow us to lengthen the growing season further into the summer. Currently, the season goes from January to June."

Peak production months are March and April.

Chaffin says the consumer response to the blackberry has been highly positive. "We have seen with some customer categories that Sweet Karoline drives incremental blackberry sales, improving the category. Also, when sampled, Sweet Karoline can drive new blackberry consumers to the category because of its consistently sweet taste."

Berry Fresh has other varieties in the pipeline since one of the brand's main focus is growing premium proprietary genetics for our customers.

"We are constantly testing new varieties across all of our berries, currently we are phasing out Tupi with a great blackberry variety 421," Chaffin said. "We are also proud growers of several flavor-forward blueberry varieties such as SekoyaPop, and our own raspberry variety, Daniela, has been extremely successful with customers."