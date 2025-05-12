Farmer Mac announces increase in revenue, net effective spread, and core earnings

The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation, Farmer Mac, announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025.

The financial report shows that its net interest income grew 5% year-over-year to $90.9 million, and a record net effective spread and core earnings of $90.0 million and $46 million, respectively.

The organization also reported a total core capital of $1.5 billion, exceeding the statutory requirement by 65%, and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 13.9% as of March 31, 2025.

Brad Nordholm, President and Chief Executive Officer, said that the organization's first quarter results reflect the strength of our long-term growth strategy and provide a solid foundation to navigate market volatility and evolving credit conditions.

"Our resilient business model — anchored by diversified revenue streams, a strong capital position, reliable access to markets, and disciplined asset-liability management — not only sets us apart but also enables us to stay focused on our mission while enhancing long-term shareholder returns," he added.

Farmer Mac is a secondary market provider that increases the accessibility of financing to provide vital liquidity for American agriculture and rural infrastructure. This first quarter, the organization provided $1.8 billion in liquidity and lending capacity to lenders serving rural America