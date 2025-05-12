Farmer Mac announces increase in revenue, net effective spread, and core earnings

May 12 , 2025
The Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation, Farmer Mac, announced its results for the fiscal quarter ended March 31, 2025. 

The financial report shows that its net interest income grew 5% year-over-year to $90.9 million, and a record net effective spread and core earnings of $90.0 million and $46 million, respectively. 

The organization also reported a total core capital of $1.5 billion, exceeding the statutory requirement by 65%, and a Tier 1 Capital Ratio of 13.9% as of March 31, 2025. 

Brad Nordholm, President and Chief Executive Officer, said that the organization's first quarter results reflect the strength of our long-term growth strategy and provide a solid foundation to navigate market volatility and evolving credit conditions.

"Our resilient business model — anchored by diversified revenue streams, a strong capital position, reliable access to markets, and disciplined asset-liability management — not only sets us apart but also enables us to stay focused on our mission while enhancing long-term shareholder returns," he added.

Farmer Mac is a secondary market provider that increases the accessibility of financing to provide vital liquidity for American agriculture and rural infrastructure. This first quarter, the organization provided $1.8 billion in liquidity and lending capacity to lenders serving rural America

