Chilean apples arrive in U.S. retail stores

The 2025 crop of Chilean apples from Honeybear Brands—a leading grower, marketer, and developer of conventional and organic apples, pears, and cherries—is now available in the U.S. market.

Among the varieties shipped from South America are Honeycrisp and the exclusive Pazazz, which the company says deliver premium taste and eating quality that consumers will enjoy throughout spring and summer.

This year’s imported season kicked off with a wide range of conventional and organic varieties, including Gala, Pink Lady, Granny Smith, Fuji and Honeycrisp apples, as well as Bartlett and Bosc pears.

“Honeybear Brands is the leading apple importer from the Southern Hemisphere, ensuring retailers have premium conditioned fruit to meet shopper expectations year-round,” said Don Roper, vice president of sales and marketing at Honeybear Brands.

Pazazz: The summer apple

Exclusive to Honeybear, this apple is gaining popularity among pome fans for its flavor and crispiness.

Pazazz is a late-season apple that retains its texture and flavor long after other premium varieties. It is ideal as a snack and for culinary preparations.

In December 2024, the USDA said apple production in Chile is forecast mostly unchanged at 920,000 tons as high yields from sufficient winter rainfall and chill hours offset decreased acreage. Additionally, exports are forecast to increase only slightly to 535,000 tons for the 2024-25 season.

Chile is the leading exporter of fresh apples to the U.S., with a 44.7% market share. According to USDA data, the country has averaged over 126 million pounds of apples exported to the U.S. annually in the last five years.

Canada is in second place with almost 50 million pounds of apples annually.

Photos courtesy of Honeybear Brands