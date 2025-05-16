Climate change is "killing" bananas

Bananas are the world’s most consumed fruit and the fourth most important food crop globally in terms of production volume, after wheat, rice, and maize. More than 400 million people rely on bananas for 15 to 27% of their daily calories. Yet, this vital crop faces threats from climate change in some of its key growing regions, risking global supply, a report by Christian Aid stated.

The organization works with banana growers in Guatemala, who are witnessing how climate change is destroying their once hardy banana plants.

One grower, Aurelia, told Christian Aid: “The banana crops are dying off. The trees are folding down and dying. In the past, it was predicted that this would happen in the future, but it has come earlier. This is because we are not taking care of our land and ecosystems, which is very worrying for our children and especially our grandchildren. What’s uncertain is whether this situation will worsen in the future and lead to the loss of entire plantations. This will be a huge problem for me.”

Most exported bananas are a single variety, the Cavendish, chosen for its high yield. However, this lack of genetic diversity makes the crop particularly vulnerable.

Europe and the U.S. rely heavily on Latin America for banana exports, and the region is expected to be especially impacted by climate change, with an estimated 60% reduction in the area suitable for export banana production by 2080. By 2050, countries like India and Brazil are also expected to experience declining yields due to climate change, along with key exporters such as Colombia and Costa Rica.

In addition to altering growing conditions, extreme weather events contribute to the spread of fungal diseases. Black Leaf Fungus, which can reduce banana plants’ ability to photosynthesize by up to 80%, thrives in wet conditions and puts bananas at risk from erratic rainfall and flooding.

Another fungal disease, Panama disease (also known as Fusarium Tropical Race 4), has recently been detected worldwide and spreads through contaminated soil. Once soil is infected, Cavendish banana cultivation in that area can no longer continue.

To protect the livelihoods of banana growers, Christian Aid is urging governments to implement their latest national climate plans under the Paris Agreement, known as NDCs, aimed at reducing emissions that threaten banana production.

