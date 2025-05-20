Chilean avocado crop is “the best in a decade”

The Chilean avocado industry has deemed this 2025 season “the best in a decade,” according to the country’s Avocado Committee. The uptick in production is due to favorable weather conditions.

Based on current estimates from the committee, this season is expected to extend exceptionally until June. The Chilean avocado marketing period typically begins in August and lasts until April.

Production during this cycle is projected to surpass the 2013-14 season, when 235,338 tons were harvested. Although final figures for the end of the season and data from May are still pending, it is already anticipated that the 2024-25 season will exceed 150,000 tons.

This is well above the previous year's output and will significantly surpass the initial estimate of 200,000 tons for this period. This increased production has resulted in greater availability of avocados in the domestic market.

The committee explained that the extended season is due to improved fruit set on productive hectares, thanks to better weather conditions. Additionally, adopting new technologies and developing planting and management techniques in non-conventional areas have helped the sector remain competitive and resilient.

The area planted with avocados has remained stable at approximately 30,000 hectares nationwide (approximately 74,131 acres).

Trade

About 45% of the total production in the 2024-25 season is expected to be destined for the domestic market, reflecting Chileans' preference for this fruit, known for its high nutritional value and contribution to a healthy diet.

In 2024, avocado consumption in Chile reached slightly over 18 lbs per person, an increase of 4.8% compared to 2023. This made Chile the second-largest consumer of Hass avocados worldwide, after Mexico.

Francisco Contardo-Sfeir, president of the Avocado Committee, expressed strong satisfaction that nearly half of the production remains in the country.

“This is a unique feature in the agricultural industry. Avocado has become an essential part of the Chilean diet, and as a sector, we value that deeply,” he stated.

Internationally, about 55% of production (roughly 131,000 tons) is exported, primarily to Europe (59%), Latin America (23%), Asia (9%), the United States (8%), and Oceania (1%).

To date, more than 131,000 tons have already been exported.

“This increase in production is excellent news for the industry, demonstrating a strengthening supply and highlighting the sector’s role as a key driver of agricultural and economic development for the country. It generates over $700 million annually, benefiting small, medium, and large producers, along with logistics intermediaries and commercial distributors,” concluded Contardo-Sfeir.

