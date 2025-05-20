Retired Kroger CEO was paid $15.6 million in 2024

According to a proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Rodney McMullen, the former chairman and CEO of Kroger Co., who resigned in March after a board investigation into his personal conduct, was paid $15.6 million for fiscal 2024.

This remuneration was down slightly from $15.7 million for fiscal 2023.

In addition to the base pay and annual incentives, Kroger detailed some aspects of McMullen’s compensation structure as part of his exit package. However, it remains unclear whether he received any severance enhancements.

McMullen resigned shortly after the failed $25 billion merger between Kroger and Albertsons in December 2024.

Ultimately, he left the position after Kroger's board investigated matters related to McMullen's personal behavior, but did not disclose the specific nature of the conduct investigation. Eventually, the departure was framed as a resignation.

While McMullen’s final paycheck remained similar to the $15.7 million he earned in 2023, the median pay for a Kroger associate rose from $31,302 in 2023 to $34,213 in 2024, an increase of about 9%, according to the company.

Ronald Sargent, Kroger's lead director, has been named chairman of the board of directors and interim CEO. The company continues its search for a permanent CEO among external and internal candidates.