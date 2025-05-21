California avocado industry calls for restoration of USDA inspection program in Mexico

The California Avocado Commission (CAC) has urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to restore inspection protocols for avocados imported from Mexico, citing concerns over increased pest risks and safety issues.

The Commission emphasized that the long-standing agreement established in 1997, which set specific conditions for avocado imports, has been effectively safeguarding U.S. agriculture from harmful pests for nearly three decades.

Under the original agreement, USDA employees conducted inspections of avocado orchards and packing facilities in Mexico before shipment to the United States. These inspections were funded by the Mexican avocado industry and aimed to prevent pests such as seed and stem weevils from entering U.S. borders.

USDA enforcement of these procedures remained consistent through multiple administrations until late 2024, when the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) transferred all orchard inspection responsibilities to Mexico. The shift reportedly occurred due to security concerns linked to cartel threats against USDA personnel.

Since this change, authorities have noted an increase in pest detections at Mexican packing facilities, raising concerns about the potential for these pests to cross into the United States and threaten California’s avocado industry.

CAC has been actively seeking the reversal of this decision. In February 2025, following the Senate confirmation of USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins, the Commission called on her to re-establish the original inspection systems and implement safeguards to ensure USDA staff safety.

The commission also hosted a meeting with Congressional representatives, including Darrell Issa of San Diego and Temecula Valley, who expressed support for the program’s full restoration.

Further advocacy efforts included meetings in Washington D.C. with Rep. Issa and other members of Congress, such as Ken Calvert, Doug LaMalfa, David Valadao, and Young Kim, all of whom signed a bipartisan letter to Secretary Rollins highlighting the threat posed by increased pest detections following the policy shift. Discussions also involved House Agriculture Committee Chair Glenn “GT” Thompson (R-PA) and other officials from USDA and APHIS.

On March 26, 2025, the Commission engaged with Senator Boozman (R-AR), Chair of the Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee, who expressed support for the industry's position and indicated plans to speak with Secretary Rollins. The Senator acknowledged the broader challenges Secretary Rollins faces in her new role but committed to advocating for the reinstatement of inspection protocols.

The Commission’s appeal emphasized that the current situation jeopardizes the $1.5 billion avocado industry in California and the broader U.S. supply, which relies heavily on Mexican imports, approximately 85-90% of domestic consumer demand.

The organization advocated for maintaining the agreed-upon inspection procedures or suspending avocado imports if safety cannot be assured, asserting that “Exporting avocados into the U.S. is a privilege. If the agreed-upon inspection requirements cannot be maintained due to safety concerns for USDA inspectors, then that privilege must be suspended.”

Related articles: