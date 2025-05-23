Indian mango exports are back to normal after a data recording error in the irradiation process. Dosimeter readings — used to track radiation exposure levels — were not adequately documented by facility staff during the inspection process, The Economic Times reports.

Since rectifying the error, around 185 metric tons of mangoes have been shipped to the U.S. from the inspection facility in Mumbai, where the rejected fruit had been shipped from.

The 25 MT of rejected mangoes, equivalent to 15 containers, which arrived in Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta, and were estimated to be worth $500,000, were destroyed.

The process, which eliminates pests from fruit shipped to the U.S., took place at the Maharashtra State Agricultural Marketing Board facility on May 8 and 9, which operates one of the key irradiation facilities for mango exports in Mumbai.

The process is conducted under the Cooperative Service Agreement between India's Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) and the USDA–Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS).

The Mumbai-based facility released a statement on Tuesday, saying that, "instead of discussing the matter with relevant agencies or notifying the facility beforehand, they (the inspectors) directly reported the alleged issues to their senior offices in the U.S., resulting in the rejection of the 15 consignments," which is not proper standard inspection protocol.

The organization also said "that losses could have been prevented if the U.S. inspectors had raised concerns with facility officials before issuing PPQ203, which is required for U.S.-bound mangoes," The Times of India reported.

The same agency reported that, despite the temporary setback, operations at the facility have resumed and exports will continue as normal. The facility has exported 1,413 metric tons this season, with a target of 2,000 metric tons.

In 2023–24, India exported 32,104 metric tons of fresh mangoes globally, valued at ₹495.46 crore ($60.14 million). The United States is its largest export market for mangoes.

Shipments of Indian mangoes to the U.S. have experienced exponential growth. In 2024 alone, export value reached $10 million, up 130% from the $4.36 million recorded the previous year.