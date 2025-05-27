Five fruits with surprising protein content

Fruits are not commonly known for their protein content. However, Caribbean fruits like the popular passion fruit can provide valuable nutrients such as vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and fiber, but can also be an underrated tool for building muscle mass.

“People are surprised to learn that certain fruits can contain over 4 grams of protein in a reasonable portion,” Andrea Delgado, a nutritionist at the Mayo Clinic, told BBC. “The key is usually in the seeds,” she adds.

Because all nutrients are important in our diet, Dr. Delgado emphasized that “the body also needs fiber, carbohydrates, and healthy fats.” However, she stated that incorporating these five fruits “can make a difference” when it comes to reaching your protein goals.

Passion Fruit

One cup of passion fruit can provide up to 5 grams of protein. The secret lies in the density of its seeds: each seed contains amino acids that are lost if the pulp is strained.

Dr. Delgado recommended consuming the fruit whole. If juicing, it's best to blend the seeds into the mixture rather than straining them out.

“If you strain the juice, you're left with mostly sugar. Blend the whole fruit and drink the seeds,” Delgado advised.

In addition to protein, passion fruit offers soluble fiber, magnesium, and phenolic compounds that help regulate blood pressure. A post-workout passion fruit smoothie not only provides electrolytes but also offers nearly as much protein as a scoop of commercial protein powder, along with the fruit's natural antioxidants.

Guava

Guava provides nearly 4 grams of protein and is also one of the richest sources of vitamin C among fruits.

“The protein mainly comes from the seeds, so it's better to consume ground pulp rather than clarified juice,” she noted.

Rich in anti-inflammatory carotenoids, guava aids muscle recovery and acts as an antioxidant, helping prevent aging effects. A serving covers over 300% of the daily vitamin C requirement, essential for collagen synthesis and immune health.

Delgado suggested mashed guava mixed with plain yogurt, which preserves the seeds (and the protein they contain) while also adding calcium and probiotics, both crucial nutrients for overall health.

Pomegranate

Pomegranate is one of the fruits highest in antioxidants. Its arils (seeds) offer about 4 grams of protein per cup and are packed with polyphenols linked to cardiovascular health and antioxidant effects.

Studies from the Mayo Clinic have suggested that pomegranate juice may help maintain healthy blood pressure and cholesterol levels. The fiber in the seeds promotes digestion and prolongs satiety, while the vibrant red color indicates the presence of anthocyanins, anti-inflammatory compounds beneficial for heart and nervous system health.

Its versatile flavor makes pomegranate a nutritious addition to various desserts and salads.

Jackfruit

Dried jackfruit is often used in vegan cooking as a meat substitute. It can also be served boiled, sautéed, or baked. It provides about 2.5 grams of protein per serving, along with minerals like potassium and magnesium, crucial for bone health.

Most of its fiber and protein content remains after cooking, making it a convenient nutrient source.

Dried apricots

Dried apricots are nutrient-dense, offering up to 4 grams of protein per cup. Delgado highlights their practicality: “They're lightweight and pack more protein than many commercial bars.”

Ok, but what about avocados ?

While avocados are highly nutritious, they aren't a significant source of protein. Delgado explained, “Compared to other dried fruits or nuts, avocados contain less protein. Their main value lies in monounsaturated fats.”

An avocado provides about 1.8 grams of protein per cup.

“While 5 grams from a cup of passion fruit may seem modest, it adds up, and it comes with vitamins, fiber, and antioxidants that a supplement can't provide,” Delgado concluded.

