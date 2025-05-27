Press Release

The Southeast Produce Council has unfurled the banner of triumph, heralding a noble assembly of orators for forthcoming Southern Innovations, September 10 – 13, 2025, to be held at the Charlotte Convention Center in the Queen City. Join SEPC at their esteemed annual trade show and conference, showcasing the latest breakthroughs in the realm of fresh produce, spanning organics, groundbreaking product developments, forward-thinking technologies, and pioneering brand strategies. Prepare to be enlightened by distinguished industry leaders during educational sessions, tailored to help you ascend within an ever-competitive landscape. Gain invaluable, data-driven insights that will empower you to strengthen your brand, embark upon the journey of sustainability, and elevate your business to new heights.

And, as is tradition, indulge in the warm embrace of Southern hospitality as you mingle with peers and colleagues, fostering connections in an atmosphere of camaraderie and innovation. The following esteemed speakers shall surely stir the hearts of all, bringing forth mighty strength to SEPC’s noble endeavors:

Keynote Speaker – Erik Qualman, the #1 Best Selling Author and Keynote Speaker, Erik Qualman has performed in 55 countries and reached 50 million people. His Socialnomics work has been on 60 Minutes, the Wall Street Journal, and used by the National Guard to NASA. His book Digital Leader propelled him to be voted the 2nd Most Likeable Author in the World behind the Harry Potter series. What Happens in Vegas Stays on YouTube helped Forbes and Fortune list Qualman as a Top 100 Digital Influencer. His business books are used in over 200 universities, and he has received an honorary doctorate for his groundbreaking work. His latest book, The Focus Project, is a guide to pursuing less to achieve more. Qualman was formerly a sitting professor at Harvard &MIT’s edX labs.

Southern Roots Women’s Luncheon Speaker – Dr. Jaime Kulaga Dr. Jaime Kulaga is a licensed mental health counselor and life coach, entrepreneur, author, motivational speaker, mother and wife. She is a frequent mental health expert on national TV, radio and print media for her expertise in work-life balance. Dr. Jaime has taught and worked with thousands of people empowering them to overcome barriers, discover their own greatness, and in turn, create a loving and gratifying environment for both themselves and all those in their lives. Through teaching at the university level, coaching and counseling individuals, couples, businesses and students, she educates women, men and families to make better lifestyle decisions, steer the course of their lives, and use practical tools for overall health and success. Dr. Jaime is the Author of the International book The SuperWoman’s Guide to Super Fulfillment:

Step by Step Strategies to Create Work-Life Balance named one of the best work life balance books of all time according to Book Authority. Her book has been translated and published in over 30 countries. With her engaging personality, sense of humor and tone, audiences are inspired and motivated to use the content in order to enhance their lives and find overall life happiness and fulfillment.

Good Seeds MENtor Program Speaker – Justin Forsett Justin’s personal journey is one of the best stories in the NFL. Former NFL running back Justin Forsett was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in 2008 and played for seven teams in nine years, including the 2014 Pro Bowl with the Baltimore Ravens. Known for his speed and agility on the field, he is now a respected leader and businessman off the field. And as an award-winning speaker, he shares his stories of sacrifice, setbacks, and success. A Florida native, Justin was determined to play in the NFL. Despite his stature, he broke several high school records and earned a college scholarship to Cal where, as a senior, he was named to the First-team All-Pac-10 Conference. Justin retired from the NFL in 2017 and moved from the backfield to the boardroom. The company he co-founded with college teammates even appeared on ABC's Shark Tank. Although they didn’t get a deal, they used the feedback to rename, rebrand, and relaunch their company. Now known as Hustle Clean, and with Justin as CEO, this multi-million- dollar wellness company sells all-natural body wipes and personal care products online and at major retailers.

“This year’s Southern Innovations speaker lineup is as dynamic as the Queen City itself—full of insight, inspiration, and fresh perspective. From bold ideas to personal growth, our speakers will empower attendees to think differently, lead confidently, and have a little fun along the way," said Kristin Yerecic Scott, SEPC Board Chair, Yerecic Label.