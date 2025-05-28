The Peruvian Association of Exporters (ADEX) has reported that exports to the European Union totaled approximately $2.09 billion in the first quarter of 2025, a 24% increase from the same period in 2024.

Avocado exports led the way, reaching about $100 million, followed by table grapes at $92 million, mangoes at $85 million, cocoa beans at $70 million, and frozen potatoes at $40 million.

ADEX representatives recently held a working meeting with a delegation from the European Union, led by Adam Wisniewski, coordinator for the Andean countries at the Directorate-General for Trade (DG Trade).

The meeting addressed a range of issues, including sustainable development and regulatory frameworks. Topics included the EU’s regulation on deforestation-free products, novel foods, organic production, the digital product passport, and various sanitary, phytosanitary, and food safety concerns.

Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to ongoing dialogue and cooperation with Peruvian authorities, including the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism (Mincetur) and the National Agricultural Health Service (Senasa). They pledged to address any trade-related issues in order to strengthen bilateral commerce through high-quality supply chains and adherence to international regulations.

Gabriel Arrieta Padilla, head of Economic Studies and Trade Intelligence at the CIEN-ADEX Global Economy and Business Research Center, stated that in the first quarter of the year, 37.4% of the total global organic agricultural shipments (around $249.7 million) were destined for the European Union.

Cocoa ($39.5 million) was notable, with an increase of 507.3% compared to the same period in 2024 ($6.5 million), driven primarily by rising international prices, even though volume only increased by 6.3%.

Other organic exports declined, including bananas (-13.3%), coffee (-16.1%), ginger (-21%), and avocados (+8.4%). In contrast, mangoes and quinoa saw significant gains, rising by 157% and 54.3%, respectively.

