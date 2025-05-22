The Peruvian mango season has ended, and exports have recovered thanks to the absence of adverse weather events such as the El Niño phenomenon and Cyclone Yaku, which had affected the industry in previous years.

Freshfruitportal.com spoke with David Sandoval, CEO of Fluctuante, who noted that the industry now faces different challenges - chief among them water scarcity, particularly in the country's northern region.

Sandoval explained that this situation caused mango production projections to drop in certain weeks. “However, the crops responded very well, and we had a very good mango harvest,” he said.

In Ancash, a key mango-producing region, exports were brought forward. Meanwhile, in Lambayeque, production was maintained. “So they were very concentrated in particular areas and weeks, and that meant we had an oversupply, because it coincided with the campaign of other products such as grapes and blueberries,” he said.

Inputs were also limited, especially boxes and labor, as “workers preferred to go to the production and harvesting of blueberries or grapes because they were getting paid more.”

He also noted a lack of internal organization during the season. “The industry did not expect production or export peaks, even when water resources were scarce.”

This season, Peru exported a total of 293,000 tons of mango. However, prices fell from $2.73 to $1.16 on average per kilogram, “which represents a drop of 58% in prices."

Export markets

The industry continues to export to the usual markets. “We have the United States, a major consumer of our mangos. Then, as a region, we have Europe, which is a significant market, highlighting the Netherlands, Spain, and the United Kingdom. In fifth position, we have Canada with a 5% share of consumption of Peruvian mangoes,” he explained.

Looking globally, Sandoval noted that the largest mango-producing countries are in Asia, with India leading the way.

He added that Gambia, Mexico, Thailand, Brazil, and Peru rank among the world’s top mango exporters, with Peru currently in fifth place.

The main importers of mangoes worldwide include the United States, followed by China, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates, and Germany.

Sandoval also pointed to future growth opportunities: “Again we see the potential with the port of Chancay, as there is still much to develop in Asian countries - developing niches and promoting the gourmet mango category.”

He added that mangoes are highly valued in China. “They are given as gifts during events like Chinese New Year, because they symbolize abundance and prosperity.”

Projection

Looking ahead, Sandoval said the Peruvian mango supply is already more evenly distributed. “So we no longer have those big peaks of oversupply, and therefore prices can be maintained.”

He concluded: “Peruvian agriculture is already a leader in exports of different crops. We have won the market. We now need to organize ourselves internally, invest in technology, and commit to research.”