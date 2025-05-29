Mission Produce touts supply & product opportunities at West Coast Produce Expo

Press release

Mission Produce, Inc., a world leader in sourcing, producing, and distributing fresh Hass avocados, has announced its attendance at the West Coast Produce Expo (WCPE) from May 28-30, 2025, where it will showcase its consumer-friendly portfolio of avocado and mango products and seasonal supply opportunities.

"We continue to develop innovative products that are designed to capture shopper attention and drive sales on the shelf,” said Diana McClean, Director of Marketing and Communications. “WCPE will be an excellent opportunity to showcase the success driven by our products and programs for our retail partners, as well as upcoming promotion opportunities across our diversified sourcing origins.”

As reported in Mission’s latest AvoIntel™️ blog, Mission’s 4-count retail ready mango bag drove a dollar sales increase of 13% and a volume increase of 25%– without cannibalizing bulk sales for a leading East Coast retailer.1 Following the success of the four-count bag, Mission is introducing a three-count bag offering to accommodate larger-sized mangos. The Company also recently launched its Honey Mango Clamshell, designed to bring value and convenience to the mango shopper during the Mexican mango season.

The Company is currently supplying avocados from California, Peru, Mexico, and Colombia, with promotional volumes of large and jumbo avocados from Peru available. The Mexican mango season is in full swing with promotional volumes of Honey mangos available, especially smaller sizes.

Mission Produce will be at WCPE at booth #B419.