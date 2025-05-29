Peruvian avocado supplies dominate Europe

According to intelligence firm Avobook’s Week 21 report, Europe received a total of 935 avocado shipments, a 7% decrease from the previous week and 10% below the same period last year. Peruvian avocados dominated the market, accounting for 79% of shipments, while South Africa reduced its exports by 57%.

In the United States, the report showed that 1,491 containers of avocados were recorded at the end of Week 20. That figure is down 3% from the previous week but 11% higher than the same period in 2024.

Mexico remained the leading supplier to the U.S. market with a 57% share, despite a 12% decline in shipments. Among other suppliers, Colombia saw a 21% increase, while both California and Peru grew by 14%.

In terms of pricing, 60- and 70-size avocado grades fell by 8% in the United States. In Europe, the 18-size grade dropped by 7% in Rotterdam, while the 30-size grade fell by 26% in Spain.

In China, the 14 avocado shipments from Peru marked an 83% decrease, though volumes are expected to rebound in the coming weeks.

Peru exported 1,306 shipments in Week 20, representing a 9% increase from the previous week, with more than half headed to Europe. As harvests ramp up in the coming months, there is increasing pressure to diversify export markets to avoid a steep decline in prices.

Check out Avobook's full W21 report here.

Related articles: