BLOOM FRESH will have the world's most advanced center for genetic improvement and fruit technology

In a historic moment for global agricultural innovation, BLOOM FRESH™ broke ground on what will soon become the world's most advanced fruit breeding and technology center.

Located in the heart of Murcia, a Spanish region renowned for its rich agricultural heritage and world-class expertise in table grapes, the facility represents both a tribute to BLOOM FRESH™'s pioneering journey and a powerful investment in the future of the industry.

The company emphasized that, more than a facility, the BLOOM FRESH™ Breeding and Technology Center is a beacon of the company's bold ambition: to amplify the best of nature by developing healthier, tastier and more sustainable fruits for people around the world.

BLOOM FRESH™ in Murcia

Since 2005, this region of Spain has been the birthplace of BLOOM FRESH™ innovation, which today already has a presence on five continents, more than 2,000 growers, over 74,000 licensed hectares, and more than 100 patented table grape, cherry, and blueberry varieties.

The groundbreaking ceremony for the new facility was held on May 28, marking the official start of construction. The event brought together public and private sector leaders, including Fernando López Miras, President of the Region of Murcia; Sara Rubira Martínez, Minister of Agriculture, Water, Livestock and Fisheries; and Ángel Pablo Cano Gómez, Mayor of Blanca, along with Álvaro Muñoz, CEO of AMFRESH Group, and Josep Jové Estiarte, CEO of BLOOM FRESH™.

BLOOM FRESH™ breeding and technology center: varietal innovation takes root

Located on 80 hectares in the agricultural heart of Murcia, the breeding and technology center is designed to become the global epicenter of varietal innovation in table grapes and cherries.

The site integrates 35 hectares of trial fields and 45 hectares dedicated to cutting-edge research, technical services, and collaborative development.

“We are entering a new era of varietal innovation driven by science, guided by nature, and made possible by the passion of our teams,” said Alvaro Munoz, CEO of AMFRESH Group.

“The Centro de Mejora y Tecnología in Blanca strengthens our ability to accelerate discoveries, empower our global network of growers, and deliver healthier, more sustainable fruits that excite consumers and define the future of fresh fruit consumption,” he added.

This is not the first time BLOOM FRESH™ has launched a breeding program in Murcia; it did so almost two decades ago.

The decision to locate this global innovation center in Blanca underscores the company's confidence in the region's talent and potential, the company stressed.

At its core, the center includes a 20,000 m² state-of-the-art greenhouse complex and 2,000 m² of laboratories and smart offices, enabling world-class hybridization, precision phenotyping, varietal registration, and global licensing. More than 30 highly skilled professionals will drive the development of next-generation varieties that push the boundaries of quality, adaptability, and taste.

“This center marks a new chapter in the future of our industry,” said Josep Jové Estiarte, CEO of BLOOM FRESH™.

“It will become a global engine of varietal creation, where advanced natural hybridization and agronomic expertise converge to shape the next generation of table grapes and cherries. By providing our global community of growers with the most resilient, innovative, flavorful and high-yielding varieties, we aim to accelerate category growth and expand access to healthier, more exciting fruit around the world,” he stressed.

The new BLOOM FRESH™ Breeding and Technology Center is a launch pad for unlocking the full potential of nature and science and building a tastier, sustainable, healthier future for all.