FarmQA secures $4 million in Series Seed Preferred funding

FarmQa just closed a $4 million funding deal, sponsored by gener8tor 1889, a North Dakota-based venture capital fund operated by the national venture firm gener8tor, with significant participation from O'Leary Ventures, the private investment company founded by Kevin O'Leary, via the Wonder Fund North Dakota, and Badlands Capital, a regional fund backing transformative Midwest-based companies.

The capital will fund the agronomy platform's expansion by accelerating the development of new AI-powered analytics and enhanced data integration capabilities, plus support strategic M&A to further solidify its market position.

The organization is designed for agronomic advisors. FarmQA's connected platform streamlines crucial tasks like scouting, soil sampling, fertility planning, and prescription writing, ultimately improving decision-making and saving valuable time in the field. In a press release announcing the inflow of funding, the organization says it's "continuing to scale while augmenting that growth through strategic acquisitions and expanded global reach."

"We're not just helping digitize agronomic services — we're helping feed and fuel an ever-growing global population," said Kris Poulson, CEO of FarmQA. "Our customers serve growers who produce the world's food and fuel — often under the most volatile and unpredictable conditions. Markets are unpredictable. Weather is uncontrollable. These producers depend on fast, accurate agronomic insights to make informed decisions and manage risk. The best defense is better information — and that's what FarmQA provides.