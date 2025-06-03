ProHass, the Peruvian Association of Hass Avocado Producers and Exporters, has revised its total export projection for the 2025 season. Based on updated industry data and forecasts, the new estimate stands at approximately 655,000 metric tons—a 20% decrease from the initial forecast. However, the season is still projected to grow 30% compared with 2024.

As the harvest advances, the trend of lower volumes than projected in March has been confirmed. Despite this, the sector maintains a positive outlook in its key international markets. Although shipping costs have risen and a 10% tariff now applies in the U.S. market, Peruvian exports to the United States are expected to increase 75% over 2024, making up 18% of total export volume.

Meanwhile, Europe has strengthened its position as the top destination for Peruvian Hass avocados, with projected growth of 24% over last year. Peru leads the European market with a 42% share. Other strategic markets - including Chile, China and Japan - are also strengthening their roles as key destinations for Peruvian avocados.

The report notes that, despite higher logistics costs, tariffs and the downward revision of volume estimates, the industry’s performance remains strong. Growth is supported by operational efficiency, market diversification and adherence to strict quality standards.

“These figures confirm that, even in an adverse context, the joint effort between producers, exporters and authorities allows us to maintain the pace of growth and consolidate Peru as one of the leaders in the global Hass avocado industry,” president of ProHass.

The sector will continue to monitor the behavior of international markets to ensure the sustainability and competitiveness of Peruvian exports.