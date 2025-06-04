Global berry grower and breeder Naturipe Farms has announced the start of its peak season for blackberries grown in the southeast, particularly Georgia. The company reported increased availability of its proprietary Southern Grace variety, known for its flavor and consistent quality.

With Mexico’s blackberry season concluding, domestic production is increasing, positioning Naturipe to meet early summer demand. The company expects its domestic blackberry supply to peak from late May through most of June. Berries will be available in 6-ounce and 12-ounce clamshell packaging.

“This is an opportunity to highlight regionally grown fruit that offers strong shelf presence and consumer appeal,” said Fernando Aguiar, Naturipe’s Director of Business Development.

The company is also projecting strong availability of raspberries in June. Like its blackberries, Naturipe’s raspberries are proprietary varieties bred for flavor and shelf life. These berries will also be available in the same pack sizes.

Aguiar noted that retailers could benefit from joint promotions of both berries during June, citing strong consumer interest in local and seasonal produce.

Naturipe’s seasonal offerings align with current market trends that favor fresh, regionally sourced fruits. The company emphasizes that its late-spring berry crop offers retailers an opportunity to meet consumer demand with products bred for both taste and visual appeal.

Related articles: