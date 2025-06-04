Zawadi (ABB136), a high-performing raspberry variety developed by Advanced Berry Breeding (ABB), is entering a growth phase across Europe, with growers in Morocco, Spain, and Portugal scaling up production in response to rising retail demand.

Morocco and Spain have been the fastest movers, each securing more than 70 hectares and growing, in their first year of commercialization, marking one of the most dynamic expansions in soft fruit cultivation this season.

This production increase is linked to growing demand from European retailers, driven in part by the efforts of ABB’s UK partners, WB Chambers Farms and Angus Soft Fruits. These UK-based soft fruit growers have played a vital role in positioning Zawadi within the UK retail sector.

As some of the earliest supporters of Zawadi in Europe, they identified its strategic potential early on and actively promoted its agronomic strengths and commercial benefits through extensive trials and direct engagement with UK buyers. This groundwork has proven instrumental in building retail confidence and has laid the foundation for the current demand spike that is now shaping grower investment decisions across Southern Europe.

Tim Chambers, Managing Director at WB Chambers Farms, added: “Zawadi has entered the UK market with a bang. The variety is quickly positioning itself as a credible solution for premium winter supply with increasing production in Morocco and Iberia. Chambers is delighted with its performance as a grower, importer, and distributor, and we look forward to contributing to the next stage of its commercial lifecycle.”

“Retailers have been clear—they want a raspberry that can deliver quality, consistency, and above all, volume security during low-supply periods. Zawadi is ideally positioned to strengthen the winter season in particular,” said Johnnie McMillan, Head of International Farming at Angus Soft Fruits. “It’s performing on all fronts, with benchmarking results this winter being very positive, and we’re now seeing that recognition spread across European markets.”

As growers across Spain and Morocco respond to this demand surge, the 140+ hectares of plantings represent a key milestone for the ABB-bred variety. Producers have been particularly drawn to Zawadi’s strong agronomic adaptability to Mediterranean climates, coupled with low-input requirements and strong disease resistance —factors that translate into both sustainability and profitability in the field.

Key advantages of Zawadi include:

• Excellent adaptability across targeted regions (Morocco, Spain, and Portugal).

• Low input requirements – reduced water use, fertilizer, and plant density.

• Strong disease resistance and open plant structure for efficient harvesting.

• High-yield potential.

• Positive reception from retailers and consumers for its quality, color, and flavor.

The current expansion in Morocco is only one facet of Zawadi’s growing footprint. Growers in Spain and Portugal are also embracing the variety as a solution to balance seasonal supply, support sustainability targets, and meet retailer demand for consistently high-quality fruit in the early calendar months.

According to Hubert Gadret, CEO of Advanced Berry Breeding, “When you manage to develop a variety that truly fills a gap in the market—both agronomically and commercially—it creates a ripple effect across the value chain. Zawadi has clearly struck that balance, offering growers a resilient, high-performing crop and giving retailers the quality and supply security they need during a challenging window.”

As planting season gets underway, this latest ramp-up signals a new chapter for Zawadi —one where rising market demand and grower confidence are driving expansion. With supply strengthening across key Southern European regions, Zawadi is well-positioned to deliver value for growers, retailers, and consumers alike throughout 2025 and beyond.