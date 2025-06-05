U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council launches startup accelerator

The U.S. Highbush Blueberry Council (USHBC), in collaboration with VentureFuel, has announced the launch of the Blueberry Boost Startup Accelerator, a program designed to support emerging startups developing innovative products that feature blueberries. Applications are now open and will be accepted on a rolling basis until July 11, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT.

The nine-week hybrid program will provide selected early-stage, revenue-generating companies with opportunities to connect with industry leaders in blueberries, food, and consumer packaged goods (CPG). Participants will receive mentorship, commercialization support, and strategic guidance to facilitate growth. Additional benefits include the development of professional branding assets, media exposure, and opportunities to engage with buyers, investors, and innovation leaders.

Startups will have the chance to refine their pitches through one-on-one support and will present their products at The Blueberry Convention, scheduled for October 8-10 in Seattle. The event will feature a competition, with the grand prize offering $20,000, and a runner-up prize of $10,000. To qualify, companies must have a safe, working product prototype that has been reviewed under USDA oversight.

"Blueberries are packed with possibilities, from health and nutrition to snacking, culinary creativity, functional ingredients, and beyond. This program is about uncovering the next generation of ideas that will help blueberries earn a larger role in consumers' everyday lives," said USHBC President Kasey Cronquist.

The accelerator is seeking startups developing CPG products in diverse categories, such as snacks, frozen foods, beverages (including alcoholic drinks), confections, personal care items, wellness products, ready-to-eat meals, sauces and dressings, and pet products.

Interested entrepreneurs are encouraged to attend a virtual information session on June 25 at 12 p.m. ET to learn more about the program, application process, and areas of focus.

"Our accelerator connects the best startups working with blueberries with industry leaders and commercial opportunities to fast-track their innovations and unlock new growth opportunities for the category, " added VentureFuel CEO Fred Schonenberg.

