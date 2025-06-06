From May to September, the United States is projected to import more than 90,700 tons, or 200 million pounds of Peruvian avocados. The Peruvian Avocado Commission says the country's volume is high enough to fulfill the country's customer supply needs, and its marketing strategies are tailored to further solidify Peruvian avocados in the North American market.

According to the organization, even with the 10% tariffs imposed on imports, the country continues to harness its relationships with U.S. consumers and retailers by widening its promotion strategies and working with more than 35 supermarket chains.

A highlight of this strategy is that Avocados from Peru, the national brand of the Peruvian Avocado Commission, is now the official avocado of the Detroit Tigers. The signature partnership between the Detroit Tigers, in collaboration with Meijer and Chevrolet, includes in-stadium promotions, retail displays, digital content, and summer grilling campaigns.

At the centerpiece of the collaboration is a sweepstakes for an “Avo Tigers” Chevy Silverado pickup truck. The grand prize winner will be announced Sept. 21 on Fan Appreciation Day at Comerica Park.

“Detroit is an iconic American city, and the Tigers are one of the hottest teams in baseball,” Equihua said. “Our partnership with Meijer, a loyal AFP customer, helps us drive consumption and brand engagement in the Midwest, a key growth market.”

During Memorial Day weekend, Avocados From Peru hosted a superfood breakfast aboard the USS New York, where U.S. Navy and Marine Corps personnel were served Peruvian avocado smoothies and dishes prepared by Chef Mario Lanzone of Peruvian Brothers. The brand is also rolling out a range of customized retail programs designed to educate, engage and drive avocado sales.

Initiatives include a national e-coupon and rebate program, social media competitions, in-store activations, display and sales contests, recipe-driven digital content and a national mesh bag program.

You'll also see Peruvian avocados in highly known programs like the 2025 MLB All-Star Game airing July 15 on FOX, fan-favorite FOX culinary shows like MasterChef, Hell’s Kitchen and Next Level Chef as well as MLS and NFL games.

“Our goal is to meet consumers where they are: in the stadium, at the store, on their screens,” Equihua said. “And to do it in ways that celebrate movement, culture and the joy of eating fresh, delicious food.”

AFP will also be doing community-based donations of avocados from Peru to local food banks, helping increase access to fresh, nutritious food for families nationwide.