In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, we take a look at Mexico’s mango industry. Each week, the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic, visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

For decades, Mexico has been the leading exporter of mangoes globally, with the United States serving as its primary market. In 2024, Mexico exported approximately $660 million worth of mangoes, capturing a significant share of the global market. However, Mexican producers are being compelled to adapt to changing conditions and diversify their export destinations in response to recent developments, such as U.S. tariff threats and climate-related challenges.

Historically, over 85% of Mexico's mango exports have been destined for the U.S. Yet, in 2024, exports to the U.S. dropped by 5.33% compared to 2023, attributed to U.S. government restrictions and drought conditions. This decline underscores the risks of over-reliance on a single market.

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

Source: USDA Market News via Agronometrics.

(Agronometrics users can view this chart with live updates here )

In response, Mexican exporters are exploring new markets in Europe and Asia. A recent government-sponsored trade mission visited France and Spain, aiming to introduce Mexican mango varieties, particularly the Ataúlfo, known for its favorable shelf-life and sweetness, to European consumers.

While Mexico remains a dominant player, other countries are strengthening their positions in the global mango market. Thailand, for instance, exported 106,753 tons of mangoes in 2024, valued at US$33 million, with South Korea leading as the primary importer. Brazil's mango exports rose by 46.19%, from $147 million in 2023 to $215 million in 2024.

The European Union, which imports more than 500,000 tons of mangoes annually, offers a substantial opportunity for Mexican exporters who are interested in diversifying their markets. Mexican mangoes are gaining traction in European markets, driven by their consistent year-round supply and standout quality

Climate change poses a significant threat to Mexico's mango production. Volatile weather patterns including heavy rain in areas like Chiapas are disrupting flowering and raising susceptibility to pests and diseases. These challenges necessitate adaptive strategies, such as shifting production to more favorable regions and investing in resilient agricultural practices.

Small-scale family producers, who oversee plots of less than 5 hectares, comprise approximately 70% of Mexican mango growers. They receive a meager portion of the proceeds, frequently less than 10% of the retail price. This economic disparity has led to younger family members pursuing opportunities in other regions, leaving their elder relatives to oversee the farms. This transition has also resulted in a greater number of women participating in farming, which has led to organizational enhancements and a transition to more structured business operations. These developments highlight the resilience and adaptability of small-scale farmers in the face of economic and environmental challenges.

In order to guarantee the sustainability and expansion of Mexico's mango industry, it is imperative to implement a multifaceted strategy. The hazards associated with over-dependence on a single country can be mitigated by diversifying export markets. Investing in agricultural practices and infrastructure that are climate-resilient can assist in the adaptation to evolving environmental conditions. Furthermore, the industry's foundation can be fortified by policies that prioritize the economic well-being of small-scale producers.

By adopting these strategies, Mexico can guarantee the sustainability of its agricultural practices and the well-being of its producers, while also preserving its leadership in the global mango market.

In our ‘In Charts’ series, we work to tell some of the stories that are moving the industry. Feel free to take a look at the other articles by clicking here.

All pricing for domestic US produce represents the spot market at Shipping Point (i.e. packing house/climate controlled warehouse, etc.). For imported fruit, the pricing data represents the spot market at Port of Entry. You can keep track of the markets daily through Agronometrics, a data visualization tool built to help the industry make sense of the huge amounts of data that professionals need to access to make informed decisions. If you found the information and the charts from this article useful, feel free to visit us at www.agronometrics.com where you can easily access these same graphs, or explore the other 21 commodities we currently track.