June 11 , 2025
The California Avocado Commission (CAC) has intensified its marketing efforts this spring to promote the California Avocado Month in June. The campaign includes a variety of initiatives such as consumer advertising, social media outreach, public relations, influencer collaborations, and tailored programs for retailers and foodservice businesses.

“California avocado social media is hitting way out of the park this season,” said CAC VP of Marketing Terry Splane. “For example, our ‘Now In Season’ video skyrocketed on TikTok with more than 1 million views. The platform currently ranks that video in the top 25% in impressions, clicks, and click-through rate, meaning it outranks 75% of all videos in the industry.”

Public relations and influencer activities include distributing a pre-written story to regional media outlets, hosting an influencer event at Bristol Farms in Santa Barbara, organizing a grove tour for media, influencers, and customers, and collaborating with influencers to produce branded content. Collectively, these initiatives have achieved over 170 million impressions.

Additionally, CAC has supported retailers and foodservice operators by assisting with the development and promotion of California avocado content on social media. Ongoing spring and summer programs include advertising, social media campaigns, sales contests, and promotional displays.

With approximately 40% of the crop harvested by late May, CAC anticipates continued strong promotional activity through the summer. The crop forecast predicts robust volumes in June and July, ranging from 11 to nearly 17 million pounds weekly, before gradually declining from August into September. The peak availability period ensures ample supplies for the upcoming months, the commission has said.

