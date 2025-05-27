California Avocado Commission has a new president

The California Avocado Commission Board of Directors has promoted Ken Melban to be the organization’s president, effective May 22, 2025, the organization reports.

The organization shared the news in a press release, emphasizing Melban's long career in the commission. Melban joined the Commission in 2011 as director, issues management. In 2015, he was promoted to vice president, industry affairs, and has served as vice president of industry affairs and operations, as well as co-executive leader of the organization, since late 2023.

“Ken has demonstrated outstanding leadership of the Commission’s financial and administrative operations as well as industry affairs programs,” said Jason Cole, chair of the California Avocado Commission Board of Directors. “He has a keen understanding of the challenges faced by California avocado growers and the vitality to advocate passionately for their interests, along with the vision to recognize new opportunities and bring them to fruition.”

The produce veteran is praised by the organization due to his extensive experience in the industry, and efforts to advocate for the U.S. government to prevent the introduction of potentially devastating pests into the country from imported avocados, a priority effort that is ongoing today.

"He has worked with the government and other organizations for the benefit of California avocado growers, including advocating on growers’ behalf after devastating fires. He led the development and widespread adoption of Good Agricultural Practices (GAP) for the California avocado industry and spearheaded the expansion of the California avocado export program, persisting to secure market access to China in 2020 after nine years of process and negotiation," CAC adds.

Melban is a Fresno Pacific University alumni and has served with numerous community service organizations as well as with the California Department of Food and Agriculture, Climate Change Adaptation Consortium, and Ventura AG Futures Alliance.