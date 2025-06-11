Ocean Spray launches new Craisins® Dried Cranberries flavors for snacks

Press release

Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. has announced the expansion of the Ocean Spray® Craisins® Dried Cranberries portfolio with a flavor lineup sure to take your taste buds on an adventure: Sour Blueberry Lemon and Chili Lime.

Craisins Dried Cranberries debuted nearly thirty years ago, and since that time, many have flocked to them as the perfect topping for salads and oatmeal, while others have found joy in using them to brighten any baked dish. Now, Craisins Dried Cranberries is expanding its portfolio to offer more flavor-forward options so consumers can utilize Craisins as a go-to snack option.

"Craisins have long been a pantry staple for toppings and mix-ins, but these new flavors are here to redefine how people snack," said Kelvin Vuong, Head of USA Foods and Snacking at Ocean Spray. "We're tapping into trending sour and 'swicy' flavor profiles to deliver a bolder, more adventurous experience that meets consumers wherever their day takes them, whether that's a hike, a hang at the beach, or simply on-the-go."

New flavors include:

Sour Blueberry Lemon: A sour-sweet mashup that delivers a punchy twist on snacking. With powerfully tart lemon and sweet blueberry notes, this bold blend is your new go-to when your taste buds need a wake-up call.

Chili Lime: This swicy (sweet + spicy) combo hits with zesty lime and just the right chili heat. It's craveable, kicky, and stands out in a snack drawer or on a charcuterie board.

These new flavors join the Craisins brand's recent push to expand how consumers can enjoy the dried fruit. Sour Blueberry Lemon and Chilli Lime flavored Dried Cranberries will be accompanied by a refreshed look and feel for the brand's Cherry flavor. The introduction of these new flavors follows the brand's desire to push the boundaries of flavor. In the past two years, the brand has also introduced limited-edition mix-ins and coated flavors, including S'mores, Blueberry Crisp, and Raspberry Cheesecake Dipped Cranberry Mix.

Ocean Spray's bold Craisins Dried Cranberries flavors will be the centerpiece of the brand's Flavor Rush campaign, a celebration of the bold, micro-adventures that happen when you snack outside the ordinary, from rooftop snack breaks to impromptu picnics in the park, or wherever adventure calls. The Flavor Rush campaign will come to life through digital advertising, influencer content, and a cross-country sampling van tour this September.

The new Craisins flavors are now available at Walmart and will be coming to select grocers nationwide. The suggested retail price is $3.29.