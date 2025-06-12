Amazon is further integrating Whole Foods into its grocery division under a sweeping reorganization, Bloomberg reported June 11. The move aligns corporate functions - including pay, benefits, and performance reviews - for Whole Foods staff with Amazon’s broader employee systems.

In a memo obtained by Business Insider, Jason Buechel, CEO of Whole Foods and Amazon’s newly appointed VP of Worldwide Grocery, emphasized eliminating duplicated efforts and improving cross-team collaboration to accelerate growth.

Over the next year, Whole Foods' corporate employees will transition into Amazon’s standardized programs, although frontline staff in stores and warehouses will remain unaffected.

This marks one of the most significant alignments since the e-commerce giant acquired Whole Foods in 2017, bringing the premium grocer closer to Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go under a unified "One Grocery" strategy.

According to Amazon spokesperson Lauren Snyder, these changes reflect the company’s "long‑term commitment to making grocery shopping easier, faster, and more affordable."