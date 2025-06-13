SanLucar acquires stake in French logistics hub Buonanno

Press Release

SanLucar, the premium brand for fruit and vegetables, is expanding its presence in France by acquiring as a first step an important stake in the French company Buonanno. France ranks as the third-largest European market for fruits and vegetables by volume, following Italy and Germany, with a total of 10 million tons. However, it holds the top position in value, reaching 25 billion euros

With over 50 years of experience, Buonanno is a prominent importer and exporter of fresh fruits and vegetables, specializing in vegetable products such as eggplants, peppers, and zucchinis. Additionally, they offer a wide range of fresh products, like lettuce, broccoli, cauliflower, and tomatoes.

“Thanks to Buonanno's warehouse and its experienced team in France, this new strategic alliance enables us to establish a physical presence in the country, specifically in Perpignan. The SanLucar premium brand products & concepts will therefore expand in the French market, as well as increase its business with the local retailers under their brands. SanLucar's entire international production range will be available for the French market. On top of that, we will use the Buonanno cross-docking platform for our French production and our southern business to other countries,” said Armin Rehberg, SanLucar CEO. The project will be locally led by Fabien Lefebvre as Business Development Director, France, and General Manager of Buonanno, and supported by the SanLucar International Markets team at the SanLucar headquarters. Phillip Arroyo will continue as President of Buonanno during a transition phase until the end of the year.

“We are excited about the opportunities this collaboration will bring and are confident that it will strengthen our position in the European market and will be a part of achieving our ambitious growth goals. With this acquisition and strategic logistics hub, we are laying the foundation for continued growth in a key European market. This new cross-docking platform allows us to be less than one day away from Spain, Portugal, and Italy, two days from Morocco, and we are able to deliver anywhere in France in less than 24 hours,” said Rehberg.

The new hub is already certified with all the necessary standards, such as IFS, Ecocert, and GlobalG.A.P.