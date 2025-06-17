David Beckham announces fruit snack brand

June 17 , 2025
BEEUP, a new snack brand featuring honey-based fruit snacks, has launched in Target stores nationwide. The brand’s debut product line includes three flavors: Very Berry, Tropical Mix, and Sour Watermelon, with a suggested retail price of $4.99 for a 10-pack. BEEUP is also available on Target.com and through its own website.

The company was co-founded by former soccer player David Beckham, alongside Shaun Neff, an entrepreneur known for brands such as SUN BUM and BÉIS. The venture is led by CEO Mike Keown, a seasoned professional in consumer packaged goods (CPG) with over 40 years of experience.

BEEUP emphasizes honey as a key ingredient, citing its natural energy-boosting properties. The brand states that its snacks are non-GMO, free from synthetic dyes and artificial flavors, and contain added Vitamins A, C, and E. The product development draws inspiration from Beckham’s interest in beekeeping and his family’s interest in healthier snack options.

“Beekeeping began as a hobby with my sons, but quickly grew into a deep appreciation for honey as a powerful superfood that provides natural energy,” Beckham said. “We aim to offer families a wholesome snack option that supports active lifestyles.”

Shaun Neff noted the brand’s focus on youth sports and active children: “We saw an opportunity to create a snack powered by real honey, designed for active kids and connected to the world of youth sports.”

