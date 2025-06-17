Mixed trends in global avocado trade

June 17 , 2025
In week 24, the global avocado trade market experienced mixed results across regions, intelligence firm Avobook noted in its latest report. The United States received a total of 1,522 shipments by the end of week 23, reflecting a 12% increase from the previous week. Notably, shipments from Peru grew by 26%, and Colombia doubled its exports during this period.

Prices for larger sizes (such as the 48-count) remained stable, while smaller sizes saw price increases of up to 10%. 

In Europe, shipments totaled 967, representing a 50% increase compared to the same period last year. Peru dominated these exports, accounting for 83% of the volume. Price changes in Rotterdam showed a 5% decline for large-sized avocados but a 6% rise for small sizes. Meanwhile, in Spain, size 18 experienced a 9% price decrease.

In China, imports decreased to 75 containers, a 30% decline from the previous week. Despite this drop, prices remained stable, aligning with levels from 2022 and 2024.

Peru continued to be a major exporter, shipping 1,557 loads in week 23. The country’s primary destinations included Europe (55%), followed by the United States (18%) and other Asian markets (15%).

