Mixed trends in global avocado trade

In week 24, the global avocado trade market experienced mixed results across regions, intelligence firm Avobook noted in its latest report. The United States received a total of 1,522 shipments by the end of week 23, reflecting a 12% increase from the previous week. Notably, shipments from Peru grew by 26%, and Colombia doubled its exports during this period.

Prices for larger sizes (such as the 48-count) remained stable, while smaller sizes saw price increases of up to 10%.

In Europe, shipments totaled 967, representing a 50% increase compared to the same period last year. Peru dominated these exports, accounting for 83% of the volume. Price changes in Rotterdam showed a 5% decline for large-sized avocados but a 6% rise for small sizes. Meanwhile, in Spain, size 18 experienced a 9% price decrease.

In China, imports decreased to 75 containers, a 30% decline from the previous week. Despite this drop, prices remained stable, aligning with levels from 2022 and 2024.

Peru continued to be a major exporter, shipping 1,557 loads in week 23. The country’s primary destinations included Europe (55%), followed by the United States (18%) and other Asian markets (15%).

