U.S. avocado imports show 5% decline

June 10 , 2025
More News Top Stories
U.S. avocado imports show 5% decline

The global avocado market experienced mixed movements during week 23, Avobook noted in its Week 23 report. The United States received 1,364 shipments, 5% fewer than the previous week. Mexico led supply with 58% of the total, followed by California (20%), Peru (17%), and Colombia (5%). 

Notably, California volumes declined by 30%, while Peruvian volumes increased by 10%. Regarding prices, size 48 rose by 5%, whereas size 70 fell by 21%.

In Europe, 930 shipments arrived, maintaining a stable volume compared to the previous week but representing a 40% increase over the same period in 2024. Peru accounted for 82% of the market, while smaller sizes saw increases of up to 21%, particularly in Spain.

In China, 106 avocado containers arrived from Peru, marking a 74% increase year-on-year.

Peruvian avocado exports totalled 1,502 containers. This represents a 17% increase over the previous week, with growth across all major destinations.

Related articles:

Colombian avocados rise in global markets, gaining consumer preference

You might also be interested in


HAB unveils 2025 nutrition marketing plan to boost avocado consumption
Avocado market: Mexican supplies fall 12% in the U.S., Peru consolidates its dominance in Europe
Peruvian avocado supplies hit record volumes as prices fall
Volumes and prices rising in the global avocado market
California avocado industry calls for restoration of USDA inspection program in Mexico
U.S. avocado imports see uptick, but remain below 2024 levels
Mexico's APEAM reaffirms commitment to avocado trade amid tariff concerns
Chilean avocado crop is “the best in a decade”

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands