U.S. avocado imports show 5% decline

The global avocado market experienced mixed movements during week 23, Avobook noted in its Week 23 report. The United States received 1,364 shipments, 5% fewer than the previous week. Mexico led supply with 58% of the total, followed by California (20%), Peru (17%), and Colombia (5%).

Notably, California volumes declined by 30%, while Peruvian volumes increased by 10%. Regarding prices, size 48 rose by 5%, whereas size 70 fell by 21%.

In Europe, 930 shipments arrived, maintaining a stable volume compared to the previous week but representing a 40% increase over the same period in 2024. Peru accounted for 82% of the market, while smaller sizes saw increases of up to 21%, particularly in Spain.

In China, 106 avocado containers arrived from Peru, marking a 74% increase year-on-year.

Peruvian avocado exports totalled 1,502 containers. This represents a 17% increase over the previous week, with growth across all major destinations.

