President Donald Trump has reportedly reversed his decision to exempt hospitality and agriculture businesses from ICE enforcement raids.

The Department of Homeland Security and officials from Immigration and Customs Enforcement told The Washington Post that it was reversing guidance and continuing to conduct immigration raids at agricultural businesses, hotels, and restaurants.

Although the president showed sympathy for the concerns raised by agriculture and hospitality organizations, the Department of Homeland Security Assistant Secretary on Monday said that “there will be no safe spaces for industries that harbor violent criminals or purposely try to undermine ICE’s efforts."

“Worksite enforcement remains a cornerstone of our efforts to safeguard public safety, national security, and economic stability," she added.

President Trump has been under significant pressure from all three industries since his administration ramped up ICE arrests due to disruptions in their labor forces.

After facing pushback, the president acknowledged the discontent across the farming, hotel, and leisure industries and announced that changes were coming on his social platform.

Shortly after, instructions were sent in an email by a senior ICE official to regional leaders of the Homeland Security Investigations, who carry out criminal investigations and worksite operations.