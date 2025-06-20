More than 800 people attended GrapeTech 2025 on June 18 in Santiago, Chile, where experts from around the world discussed strategic trends in one of the world’s most important fruit-export sectors. The event is focused on table grape production, with a technical emphasis on innovation and efficiency.

Mark Player, chief commercial officer of AMFRESH Group and a 32-year veteran of the table‑grape industry, offered a global perspective on the category, highlighting its growth, transformation and the crucial role Latin America plays in enabling year-round supply. He emphasized the importance of genetics and innovation throughout the supply chain.

Global shifts in the table-grape industry

Player noted that global production reached a record 28.9 million metric tons in the last season. He said table grapes are now the third-most consumed fruit in the U.S. and second in the U.K., and growth is accelerating in other key markets such as Spain, France and China.

He highlighted the sector’s adaptability in the face of challenges such as rising costs, labor and water shortages, climate volatility, and - more recently - economic and tariff volatility. He added that the industry has undergone a huge amount of transformation to mitigate supply risks and try to turn them into commercial opportunities.

"The early adoption of technology, stronger logistics and retail partnerships have already figured. But is this going to be enough for a long-term sustainable future?" Player said during his GrapeTech talk.

Beyond volume and supply-chain value

Player argued that focusing solely on volume is no longer enough. "Don't get me wrong, this has been absolutely crucial for establishing the foundations but will not guarantee relevance," he said.

In 2025, table grape value growth in the U.S. was 5.8%, and in the U.K. it was 10.7% in the U.K., he explained.

"Consumers are changing and becoming ever more demanding," he said, highlighting flavour, consistency, and nutrition. He added, "And genetics plays an important part, but cannot be the only part. Farming and commercial strategy are absolutely key."

"We must embrace all of the value chain: category management, consumer satisfaction, logistics, sustainability, branding. These are all essential to release the full value of the commercial chain."

Innovation now at the center of transformation

In 2024, Chile, Peru and South Africa exported a record 1.4 billion kilograms of grapes. For the first time, white varieties surpassed red in exports - evidence of changing consumer preferences and successful development of new cultivars.

Player said that more than 80% of Southern Hemisphere exports from those three countries are now premium, licensed varieties, and that white grapes are now outselling red grapes.

He credited this shift to strategic partnerships among breeders, growers and sales teams that hastened the introduction of top genetics to market. “Varieties like Sweet Globe, Autumn Crisp and Cotton Candy are setting new standards,” he said.

"Innovation must be seen in all farming techniques. The increase in research and development, and the data-driven nature of every decision that is being made, must also be followed by logistics as a critical element in the value chain. At its best, innovation is also risk mitigation. Innovation is the engine that transforms unpredictability," he said.

Continuous supply and a call to action

Player concluded with a call to action, saying, "Transformation of our industry is a collective responsibility. We must invest in people and continuous innovation, and form alliances that span the entire value chain."

"In 2025, our mission is to set a new global benchmark for quality, sustainability, and consumer engagement. We must leave the legacy defined by production volumes. We must build a dynamic, inclusive, inspirational category with all the tools at our disposal, shaping the great story for the next generations. Transformation is achieved together across borders, across generations, across the value chain."

The GrapeTech 2025 event was organized by UvaNova and Yentzen Group, with 45 sponsoring companies contributing.