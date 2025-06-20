Instacart and Pinterest launch new retail media collaboration

PRESS RELEASE

Instacart (Nasdaq: CART) and Pinterest (NYSE: PINS) are enhancing brands’ Pinterest campaigns by providing high-intent audiences powered by Instacart data. The new collaboration aims to connect Pinterest users with the products they love, in the exact moment they’re planning to use them, whether they’re meal-prepping for the week, planning a backyard movie night, or redecorating an office.

In the initial phase of the partnership, select brands advertising on Pinterest will be able to advertise their products to Instacart first-party audience segments—built from real-world retail purchase behavior—to reach high-intent consumers with more precision. A second phase is expected to introduce closed-loop measurement, which would tie Pinterest ads to actual product sales across the Instacart Marketplace of over 1,800 retailers, and help prove campaign impact with real purchase data.

“Pinterest is an incredible platform for inspiration, and that inspiration can often lead to a purchase,” said Ali Miller, Vice President of Ads Product at Instacart. “By layering in Instacart’s valuable retail media data, we’re giving brands a more targeted way to reach high-intent Pinterest users at the right moment, when they’re open to discovering something new and deciding what to buy next.”

A Visual Search Platform Meets Real-World Purchase Power

Pinterest ads will become directly shoppable via Instacart, giving Pinterest users the ability to complete a purchase in just a few clicks. Imagine pinning a cocktail recipe and being able to instantly order the ingredients, or discovering a new clean beauty brand and getting it delivered to your door in as fast as 30 minutes.

“With powerful first-party data by Instacart, brands can reach Pinterest users at the exact moment of intent and turn ads into shoppable experiences on Instacart,” said Samir Pradhan, VP of Product Management at Pinterest. “This partnership transforms discovery into purchase in just a few clicks, bridging the gap between inspiration and action for millions of Pinterest users.”

Pinterest advertisers will also gain a new way to leverage first-party audience data from Instacart. This means the ability to target and reach Instacart consumers based on actual purchase behaviors, like fans of gluten-free snacks or low-sugar beverages on Pinterest.

A More Connected Shopping Experience

This new collaboration is the latest addition to the growing Instacart advertising ecosystem, which brings its first-party retail media data and closed-loop measurement to the places where people spend time and make shopping decisions. That includes the Instacart Marketplace, 220+ grocery e-commerce sites, in-store Caper Carts, and off-platform collaborations with partners like Pinterest.

With over 7,000 active brands and 1,800 retail partners in its ecosystem, Instacart is helping marketers cut through fragmentation and complexity. Rather than build bespoke strategies across fragmented retail networks, advertisers can tap into Instacart’s retail media data wherever they’re already buying media—bringing consistent, high-intent reach to platforms like streaming, search, and social discovery.