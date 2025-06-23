The United States and Morocco signed a new arrangement under the Container Security Initiative (CSI), aiming to improve cargo security and streamline trade between the two nations.

The signing took place in Rabat and was attended by U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials, including Executive Director of the Office of Field Operations International Operations and Advisory Directorate Donald Conroy, and Moroccan Customs and Excise Administration General Director Abdellatif Amrani. U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Aimee Cutrona also participated.

“Today’s signing marks not just the expansion of the CSI program, but the strengthening of a partnership rooted in trust, innovation, and a shared responsibility to protect our global community,” Conroy said.

The CSI aims to enhance law enforcement cooperation by sharing information and improving targeting to identify customs violations and potential threats within cargo shipments. Casablanca and Tanger Med, Morocco’s key ports, are significant hubs for trade and economic development. Casablanca functions as a commercial center, while Tanger Med is among the largest ports in Africa and the Mediterranean.

“With this accession, we reaffirm our commitment to harmonizing security with the seamless flow of trade, thereby consolidating Tanger Med’s standing as a secure, world-class maritime hub,” Amrani said.

The program operates on a risk-based security model that emphasizes screening cargo before it enters U.S. borders. It partners with foreign customs agencies and other entities at major international ports to pre-screen high-risk shipments using technology, intelligence, and shared protocols.

CBP introduced CSI in 2002 following the September 11 attacks. The initiative emphasizes identifying and inspecting high-risk maritime containers overseas before shipment to the United States.

In 2013, CBP and Morocco’s customs authorities established a binding Customs Mutual Assistance Agreement to facilitate information exchange and joint enforcement efforts.

“The signing of the new Container Security Initiative arrangement between the United States and the Kingdom of Morocco marks a significant milestone in our enduring partnership,” Cutrona said. “This agreement not only strengthens our collaborative efforts to secure global supply chains but also underscores our shared commitment to innovation, security, and economic prosperity.”

