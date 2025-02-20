Hortifrut obtains LEAF certification in Morocco and Peru

Berry producer and marketer Hortifrut has announced the acquisition of LEAF Marque certification for its farms located in Morocco and Peru. With this, the company seeks to broaden its LEAF Marque coverage within the EMEA region, complementing existing certifications in Spain, Portugal, and other areas in the Americas.

LEAF Marque (Linking Environment And Farming) is an internationally recognized standard that assures compliance with rigorous sustainability criteria in agricultural production. It focuses on the preservation of biodiversity, efficient resource utilization, and the welfare of local communities.

"This underscores our commitment to sustainability and the application of advanced agricultural technologies designed to minimize environmental impact," said Hortifrut Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Maria Elena Echenique.

Marion Tabard, CEO of EMEA at Hortifrut, remarked, "With LEAF certification in Morocco and Peru, nearly all of our supply to European retailers is sourced from certified farms. This achievement bolsters our capacity to provide customers with a reliable supply of fruits produced under the highest sustainability standards, aligning with market expectations and encouraging responsible agricultural practices across our value chain."

This advancement positions Hortifrut as a leader in sustainability within the berry industry, reaffirming its dedication to responsible production and ongoing enhancement of its operational processes, the firm further stated in a release.

The LEAF certification supports the company's mission to deliver berries globally while positively impacting the communities in which it operates and fostering a more sustainable future.